Iraqi Kurdish leader meets with Pope Francis

February 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Today I presented His Holiness Pope Francis with fragments salvaged from an ancient Bible which had been burned by ISIS,” Masrour Barzani, prime minister of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region (map), said on February 19. “This is what Kurdistan stands for: united in protecting our tradition of tolerance between different faiths from those who try to drive us apart.”

