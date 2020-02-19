Catholic World News

Vatican police make new raid in investigation of London property deal

February 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican investigators raided the office and residence of Msgr. Alberto Perlasca, former administrative office head in the First Section of the Secretariat of State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!