‘Blessed are the meek’: Pope Francis continues reflections on the Beatitudes

February 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On January 29, Pope Francis began a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the Beatitudes. On February 19 (video), he reflected on the third of the eight Beatitudes: “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth” (Matthew 5:3).

