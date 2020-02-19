Catholic World News

Raphael tapestries on display in Sistine Chapel

February 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the great Italian Renaissance artist (Encyclopaedia Britannica article), the tapestries “are being displayed in the original location for which they were intended,” the report notes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!