Catholic World News

Kidnapped Nigerian priest has been set free

February 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Nicholas Oboh was abducted last week and has been released after five days in captivity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

