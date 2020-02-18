Catholic World News

Indiana’s bishops back bill to assist non-resident homeless

February 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The bill would “provides for Indiana townships with more than 10,000 residents to give aid to the homeless who may not be from their township or who cannot prove their legal residence. It also requires trustees to compile and publish a list of all available resources for the homeless in their area by March 1 of each year.”

