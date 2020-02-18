Catholic World News

Bolivian bishops’ official calls for consistency from Christian political candidates

February 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “The life we lead is what makes us Christ’s—Christians,” the general secretary of the bishops’ conference preached. “This is fundamental for believers, but it is more fundamental for candidates and, more generally, for politicians who declare themselves Christians. It is not the profession of faith that makes them similar to Christ, but the decisions they make, their morals, the life they lead.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!