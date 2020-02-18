Catholic World News
Cardinal Zenari warns of risk of a humanitarian catastrophe in Syria
February 18, 2020
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Zenari, 74, has been apostolic nuncio to Syria since 2008.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
