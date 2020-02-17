Catholic World News

Next Synod of Bishops to be held in 2022; Pope to decide theme

February 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops suggested three undisclosed themes to the Pope. The Council also spoke of “an urgent need to express solidarity with the brothers and sisters involved in the drama of forced migration.”

