Hungarian president meets with Pontiff

February 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on February 14 with Hungary’s President Janos Ader. The Vatican announced after the meeting that the conversation had centered on Church-state relations, with an eye toward the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress, which will be held in Budapest in September.

