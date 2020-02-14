Catholic World News

March date set for Cardinal Pell’s appeal

February 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Australia’s highest court has scheduled a two-day hearing on Cardinal George Pell’s appeal of his sex-abuse conviction. The hearing will be March 11 and 12, with all the court’s members participating. A decision can be expected sometime several weeks after the hearing.

