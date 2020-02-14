Catholic World News

Danish Catholics under 30 to be eligible for rebate on nation’s church tax

February 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In Denmark and several other European nations, Catholics and members of other ecclesial communities pay a certain percentage (in Denmark, 1%) of their income to the state, which is then transferred to the Church or ecclesial community; this system increases diocesan revenues but has led thousands to leave the Church. The vicar general of the Denmark’s sole diocese hoped that the rebate, in time, would lead to “a surprising increase in the number of new young taxpayers.”

