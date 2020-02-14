Catholic World News

Remains of 2,400 aborted babies now in final resting place in Indiana cemetery

February 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The late abortionist Ulrich Klopfer kept the remains in his garage and in the trunk of his car. The discovery of the unborn children’s remains prompted two state investigations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!