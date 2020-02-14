Catholic World News

Leading Russian Orthodox official meets with Pope Francis

February 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, met with the Pope to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the historic Joint Declaration of Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill.

