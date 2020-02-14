Catholic World News

Nicaraguan archdiocese call for fair elections, freedom of expression

February 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are in solidarity with the pain of families who suffer for their political prisoners, disappeared, besieged, dead and exiled,” a commission of the Archdiocese of Managua said in a statement. The leftist Daniel Ortega has ruled Nicaragua since 2007; he previously ruled the nation from 1979 to 1990.

