In Pakistan, a kidnapped and tortured Christian girl is reunited with her family

February 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The kidnappers, after raping the 14-year-old, “asked her to sign some blank sheets and, when the girl refused, they began to torture her. Those documents included a marriage certificate and a certificate of conversion to Islam.”

