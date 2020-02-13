Catholic World News

Mali’s president meets with Pontiff

February 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on February 13 with President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali. Their discussion, the Vatican reported, centered on security issues and humanitarian concerns in the African country, which is “endangered by the spread of religious radicalism and terrorism.”

