Vatican spiked Benedict’s statement on celibacy book, Italian journalist says

February 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: According to veteran Vatican-watcher Sandro Magister, during the controversy over a book that he wrote with Cardinal Robert Sarah on celibacy, Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI wrote a statement of his own, intended for public distribution. The statement was submitted to the Secretariat of State, and never released, Magister writes. Shortly thereafter, Archbishop Georg Gänswein—who acts as private secretary to the former Pope—ceased to appear at papal events.

