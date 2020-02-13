Catholic World News

Hong Kong cardinal suspends all public Masses, cancels Ash Wednesday liturgy

February 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “the next two weeks will be a crucial time to suppress the [coronavirus] epidemic,” Cardinal John Tong has suspended all public Masses from February 15 to February 28.

