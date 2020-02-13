Catholic World News

Archbishop joins anti-government protest in Beirut

February 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “For several months, anti-government protesters considered the local Catholic leadership to be a hostile force, close to the ruling class despite the numerous positions taken by Cardinal Beshara Raï in solidarity with the protest,” according to the report. “The words of the archbishop of Beirut created a new bond between the citizens in the square and the ecclesiastics, who for some time had closed the doors of the churches to avoid getting involved in the clashes.”

