Catholic World News

Salvadoran cardinal calls for prudence, patience amid political turmoil

February 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Lawmakers in El Salvador have accused President Nayib Bukele of staging an ‘attempted coup’ after he entered the legislative assembly accompanied by armed police and soldiers,” BBC reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!