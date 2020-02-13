Catholic World News

In US, Nigerian Catholics stunned by new travel ban

February 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has voiced opposition to President Trump’s restrictions on visas from Nigeria and five other nations.

