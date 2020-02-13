Catholic World News

Pope makes impassioned appeals for Syria and China during general audience

February 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Beloved and tormented” Syria “has been bleeding for years,” the Pontiff said as he appealed for prayers. “Also a prayer,” he said, “for our Chinese brothers who suffer from this cruel disease”—a reference to the coronavirus.

