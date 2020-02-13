Catholic World News

‘Evangelization is our highest priority in the American Church,’ Archbishop Gomez tells Pope Francis

February 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We make disciples, not so much by trying to persuade people with our words, but more by bearing witness in our lives to how we love Jesus and how he loves us,” Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, wrote following his meeting with the Pope.

