‘The Amazonian peoples have a right to hear the Gospel,’ Pope tweets

February 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On February 12, the day of the release of his apostolic exhortation Querida Amazonia, Pope Francis tweeted, “The Amazonian peoples have a right to hear the Gospel: the proclamation of God who infinitely loves every man and woman, and has revealed this love fully in Jesus Christ, crucified for us and risen in our lives.” It was one of five papal tweets referring to the exhortation.

