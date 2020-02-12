Catholic World News

Bishop Paprocki sets policy against ‘gender identity’

February 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, has ordered that diocesan documents and correspondence must reject the concept of “gender identity” and identify people by their biological sex. He explained: “In an aggressively activist political climate... our pastors, principals, and administrators...deserve the clarity and protection of consistent diocesan policy on the matter of gender identity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!