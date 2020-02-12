Catholic World News

At audience, Pope reflects on ‘Blessed are they who mourn’

February 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Continuing his series of reflections on the Beatitudes, at his regular general audience on February 12, Pope Francis said that genuine sorrow can mean grief at the loss of a loved one or “tears for one’s own sins.” In either case, he said, this sorrow shows both concern for others and, above all, love of God.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!