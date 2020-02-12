Catholic World News

Prelates in pew, laity distribute Communion at German bishops’ Mass

February 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops and priests sat in the pews, and lay people distributed Communion, as the German bishops opened their “synodal path” with a Mass, concelebrated by Cardinal Reinhard Marx and two other prelates.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!