Abortion issue not ‘pre-eminent’ in USCCB video voters’ guides

February 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In their voters’ guide for 2020, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) said that abortion is the “pre-eminent” issue to consider. But in video guides released by the USCCB, the abortion issue is handled alongside other political issues, such as immigration and the environment, without a reflection of its pre-eminence.

