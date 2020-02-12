Catholic World News

Retired bishop must testify in abuse case despite Alzheimer’s

February 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge in New York has ruled that retired Bishop Matthew Clark of Rochester can be questioned about his handling of sex-abuse claims. Lawyers for the bishop had argued that he was unable to testify because he suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. The court set strict rules for the bishop’s deposition, setting a time limit and allowing for the presence of a physician.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!