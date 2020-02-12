Catholic World News

Middle East’s Catholic patriarchs meet with Pope Francis

February 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Maronite Catholic Church said he was “very happy” with the Pope’s concern for the plight of the region’s Christians; the Syriac Catholic patriarch added that the Pope reassured the patriarchs “that he was closely concerned with the situation in the Middle East, and he endeavored with all his strength to stop the powerful of this world from interfering in the affairs of the Middle East region.”

