Jesuit to lead Canadian Catholic media network

February 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Fr. Alan J. Fogarty, SJ, until recently the president of the Gregorian University Foundation, succeeds Father Thomas Rosica, CSB, the network’s founder, who resigned last year following a plagiarism scandal.

