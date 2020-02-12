Catholic World News

At funeral of murdered seminarian, Nigerian bishop denounces nation’s president, Muslim persecution

February 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Sun

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Matthew Kukah of Sokoto accused President Muhammadu Buhari of “running the most nepotistic and narcissistic government in known history.” He added, “The persecution of Christians in northern Nigeria is as old as the modern Nigerian state,” with the actions of the “northern Muslim elite” since the 1950s paving the way for the jihadist terrorism of Boko Haram. “For us Christians, it would seem safe to say that we are all marked men and women today.” [The nation of 209 million (map), the most populous in Africa, is 46% Muslim, 46% Christian (36% Protestant, 10% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.]

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!