Catholic World News

Irish archbishop sees ‘scandalous’ failings in health care

February 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Independent

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin has called upon the government to address the “scandalous” gaps in the nation’s health-care system. The archbishop said that politicians should be held to their campaign promises to fix the system.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!