Cardinal Marx to step down as head of German bishops’ conference

February 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Reinhard Marx has announced that he will not be a candidate for re-election in March when the German bishops choose a new president for their episcopal conference. Cardinal Marx, who has been a key figure in plotting the German bishops’ “synodal path,” has also been serving on the Council of Cardinals, and as head of the Vatican’s Council for the Economy, as well as Archbishop of Munich.

