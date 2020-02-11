Catholic World News

Fight tirelessly for reconciliation, Colombian bishops say following meeting

February 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The “seven main points of focus” in the bishops’ message are “to defend and respect life; the need for social dialogue, the realization of a common project for the country; to effectively support peace processes; to recognize the ‘very serious evil’ of drug trafficking and its human, social, political and economic consequences; to welcome migrants, ‘our brothers’; and to promote integral ecology.”

