Mountain state bishops ask Pope about Amazon synod, discuss range of issues

February 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe offered the following summary of the Pope’s response to a question about the ordination of women to the diaconate and the priestly ordination of married men in the Amazon region: “I don’t even think at this point that it’s something we’re going to move on because I haven’t sensed that the Holy Spirit is at work in that right now.” Retired Bishop Gerald Kicanas of Tucson said that the Pope senses a “spiritual worldliness” in the Church in the United States: he “would like to see a more generous society, a more giving society, a society that’s attentive” to migrants and others in need.

