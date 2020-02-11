Catholic World News

Returning from Davos, Vatican official speaks of ‘hopeful’ change in world leaders

February 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s the first time that I saw in many people a real, concrete desire to change the way things are done, and in others at least the acknowledgement,” said Father Augusto Zampini Davies of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. “For many business leaders, making money is no longer acceptable as the only goal for their companies. Yes, they are a business, but there’s a recognition that you can’t have a better profit margin by having workers in slave-like conditions.”

