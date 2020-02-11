Catholic World News

Cardinal Filoni discusses significance of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre

February 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In December, Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Fernando Filoni, 73, as Grand Master of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. Previously, he was apostolic nuncio in Iraq and Jordan (2001-06), Substitute (Sostituto) of the Secretariat of State (2007-11), and Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples (2011-19).

