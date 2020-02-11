Catholic World News

Archbishop chides Buttigieg’s partner over abortion

February 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Chasten Buttigieg, the man to whom the presidential candidate is civilly married, tweeted, “I want to see a future where every child is accepted as they are and has the support to grow into the person they’re meant to be.” Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta, who also works as Adjunct Secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, responded, “Right. And a future where every unborn child is accepted and is recognized with his/her right to live and grow into the person they’re meant to be.”

