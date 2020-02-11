Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State lauds, encourages work of Sant’Egidio community

February 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Community of Sant’Egidio

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Riccardi founded the Community of Sant’Egidio in 1968; the international lay association is devoted to prayer, the service of the poor, and peace. Cardinal Pietro Parolin commemorated the Community’s 52nd anniversary at a February 8 Mass (video) in Rome’s cathedral, the Archbasilica of Saint John Lateran.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!