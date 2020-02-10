Catholic World News

Ukrainian president meets with Pope

February 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The main thing we talked about is peace,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following his February 8 audience. “He even called me ‘president of peace’ … I invited him to Ukraine. I am sure he will be in Ukraine.”

