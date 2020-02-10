Catholic World News

Pope Francis to visit Malta in May

February 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Catholicism is the state religion of the Mediterranean nation of 453,000 (map). 96% of residents are Christian, and 94% are Catholic. Pope Benedict XVI made an apostolic journey there in 2010.

