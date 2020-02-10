Catholic World News

Pope commends Italian police for spirit of service to Apostolic See

February 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On February 8, Pope Francis received in audience representatives of the Inspectorate of Public Security assigned to the Vatican.

