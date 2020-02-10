Catholic World News

Philippines freezes bank accounts of rural missionaries

February 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We’ve been accused of being a communist and terrorist front,” said the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines, an inter-congregational and inter-diocesan organization. “Our members have been harassed and threatened, forcing some of them to seek sanctuary elsewhere.”

