Vatican palazzo becomes ‘palace of the poor’ for homeless people

February 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “For 70 years, an order of nuns ran it as a home for single mothers,” according to the report. “After the nuns relocated, some Vatican officials proposed to turn this prime real estate into a luxury hotel.” (See also earlier CWN coverage.)

