Catholic World News

Pope Francis renews heartfelt appeal for Syria

February 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Painful reports are still emerging from northwestern Syria, particularly regarding the plight of so many women and children, as well as of people forced to flee because of a military escalation,” Pope Francis said on February 9, following his Sunday Angelus address. The Pontiff called for prayers for “beloved and martyred Syria.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!