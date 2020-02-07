Catholic World News

Legionaries name American priest as superior

February 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Legionaries of Christ have named an American priest, Father John Connor, as their superior general. Father Connor, who has been serving as North American director of the religious order, was elected at a general chapter meeting in Rome, as the Legionaries come under new scrutiny for their handling of abuse complaints.

