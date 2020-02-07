Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State: work done on McCarrick report

February 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that a Vatican report on the case of Theodore McCarrick should be available soon, but “I can’t tell you exactly when.” The Vatican Secretary of State explained: “The work has been done by the Pope has the last word.”

