As coronavirus speads, Hong Kong diocese advises faithful not to attend Mass

February 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Those who decide in any case to physically participate in the Mass, are asked to wear masks, to take care of hygiene, to stay at a certain distance from each other in church, [and] not to sing (except the Alleluia and the ‘Mystery of faith’),” according to the report.

